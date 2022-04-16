Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

