Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)
