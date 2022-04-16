QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading 0.6% Higher

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.77. 17,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 38,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.