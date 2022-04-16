Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00016848 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $704.67 million and approximately $201.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,125,513 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.