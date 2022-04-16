Quark Price Reaches $0.0062 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.73 million and $14,891.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,115,214 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

