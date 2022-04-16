Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.