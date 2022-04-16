Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.