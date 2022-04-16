Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $553.05 million and $23.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 299,073,175,616 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

