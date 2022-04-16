Raymond James Analysts Give Newmont (NYSE:NEM) a $82.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $85.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.