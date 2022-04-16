RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.35

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $14.15. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 54,747 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCMT. Benchmark boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

