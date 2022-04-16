Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $62,834.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.40 or 0.07448283 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.24 or 1.00281358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

