Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $34.11. 329,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

