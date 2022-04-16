Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 217,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,943,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.48.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
Red Cat Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCAT)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
