Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 217,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,943,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Red Cat by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

