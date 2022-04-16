ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,373.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $16,373.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.72 or 0.99965308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00269697 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00365537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00114173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00138805 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

