RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00358799 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00088666 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00094790 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006388 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

