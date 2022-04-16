Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

RM stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

