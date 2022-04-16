Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

REMYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €282.00 ($306.52) to €294.00 ($319.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

