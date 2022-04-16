Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in March

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.21) to GBX 550 ($7.17) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

