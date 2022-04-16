Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

