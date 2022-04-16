Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 16th (AAMC, AAU, ABEV, ACU, ACY, AMPE, CONE, CULP, ISBC, LPTH)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, April 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.