Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Resonate Blends has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

