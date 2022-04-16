Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 296.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,291,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,653 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 313.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,098,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,881 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,432,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,301,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,710,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REVH remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,776. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

