REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REX. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE REX opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REX American Resources (REX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.