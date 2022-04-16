Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $29.12. 403,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,261. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

