Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($8.47) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

