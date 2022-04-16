Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.
Rite Aid stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. 26,500,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.02.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
