Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.22. 26,500,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

