Robert W. Baird Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $74.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

BECN stock opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,510,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 207,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

