Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

