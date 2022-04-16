Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Price Target to GBX 1,000

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GOG stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 709.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 719.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The company has a market capitalization of £371.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,393.62 ($18.16).

About The Go-Ahead Group (Get Rating)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

