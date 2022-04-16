Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,420.00 target price on the stock.
RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.
About Rathbone Brothers (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rathbone Brothers (RTBBF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.