Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,420.00 target price on the stock.

RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

