Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on the stock.

TTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.08 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.10. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

