Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 400 ($5.21).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a market cap of £830.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.19. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.