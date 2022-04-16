Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 79,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
