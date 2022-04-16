Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.68 or 0.07493548 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,173.32 or 0.99891285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050681 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

