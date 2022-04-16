S.Finance (SFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,614.42

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $9,614.42 and approximately $451,542.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00034552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00103115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.