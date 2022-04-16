Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sabre stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775. Sabre has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $200.34.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

