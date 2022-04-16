Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sabre stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775. Sabre has a 12-month low of $98.07 and a 12-month high of $200.34.
Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABRP)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.