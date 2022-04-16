Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,977. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

