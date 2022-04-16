Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGLDF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,977. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
About Sabre Gold Mines (Get Rating)
