Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $363,813.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

