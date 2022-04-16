Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.25 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

