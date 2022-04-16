SALT (SALT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $14,861.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00105135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

