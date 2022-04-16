Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:IOT opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

