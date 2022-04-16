Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.48.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2198007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249.

SSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cormark cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

