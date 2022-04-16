Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

