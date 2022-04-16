Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 111,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,091. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

