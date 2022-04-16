SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 3.7%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 36,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 115,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)
