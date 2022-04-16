SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 3.7%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 36,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 115,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

