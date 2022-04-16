Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

