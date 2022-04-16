Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

