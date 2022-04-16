Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

SSL opened at $25.12 on Friday. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.