Savior LLC Acquires 346 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.51. 3,571,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,197. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

