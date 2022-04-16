Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 169,741 Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up about 0.2% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned about 1.90% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 51,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.